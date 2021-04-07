Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 156,658 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,940,607 shares.The stock last traded at $57.83 and had previously closed at $41.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NNOX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Nano-X Imaging from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.05.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nano-X Imaging by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 151,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

About Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. engages in developing and producing X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry in the United States. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital microelectromechanical system semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

