Nasdacoin Hits Market Cap of $301,445.45 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. In the last week, Nasdacoin has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $301,445.45 and $12,672.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 93.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 24,070,612 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.