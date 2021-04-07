Nasdacoin (NSD) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12,507.00

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 7th. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $292,242.70 and approximately $12,507.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 91.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 24,065,741 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

