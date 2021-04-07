Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 1,558 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $162,172.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,991.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 11,476 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $963,410.20.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,241 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $229,814.55.

On Thursday, March 11th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 17,922 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $1,785,568.86.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 22,327 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.30, for a total transaction of $2,217,071.10.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,390 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $159,850.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,840 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $415,180.80.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 8,155 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $937,825.00.

NTRA opened at $104.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.05 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.11 and its 200 day moving average is $95.07. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Natera by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

