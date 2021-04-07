National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) by 292.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,924 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.06% of National Bankshares worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKSH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 308.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in National Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new position in National Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. 29.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Elliott Dooley bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

NKSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

NKSH opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.54. National Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $39.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.34.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

