National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Acquired by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 67,428 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 38.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 78,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NSA traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.91. The company had a trading volume of 7,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,986. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.32 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.15. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $41.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $114.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.19 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.72%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

