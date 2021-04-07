NCC Group (LON:NCC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $233.49

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 233.49 ($3.05) and traded as high as GBX 279 ($3.65). NCC Group shares last traded at GBX 277.50 ($3.63), with a volume of 187,012 shares changing hands.

NCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of NCC Group to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 265 ($3.46) in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 236.75 ($3.09).

Get NCC Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 268.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 233.49. The company has a market capitalization of £778.88 million and a P/E ratio of 61.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. NCC Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.03%.

About NCC Group (LON:NCC)

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.