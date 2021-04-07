Needham & Company LLC Lowers ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $30.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.35% from the stock’s current price.

ACAD has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $20.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day moving average of $46.35. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $121.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.87 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 2,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $106,635.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,230.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $1,641,856.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 21,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,215 shares of company stock worth $3,035,800 in the last ninety days. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

