NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NeoGames S.A. is a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames S.A. is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

NGMS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on NeoGames in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on NeoGames in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NGMS opened at $37.47 on Friday. NeoGames has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $43.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.69.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NeoGames will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,945,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGames in the fourth quarter worth $17,285,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in NeoGames in the fourth quarter worth $11,049,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in NeoGames in the fourth quarter worth $10,447,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at $9,375,000.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

