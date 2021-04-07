NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.84

Shares of NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.84 and traded as high as $3.58. NeuroMetrix shares last traded at $3.47, with a volume of 17,497 shares.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.85.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 71.00% and a negative net margin of 38.80%. The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NeuroMetrix stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,255 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.06% of NeuroMetrix as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

