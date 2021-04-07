NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 303,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,977 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in NewAge were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NewAge in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewAge during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewAge during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NewAge by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,368 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NewAge by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 31,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBEV stock opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82. The stock has a market cap of $377.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.97. NewAge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NewAge Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

