Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.75 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Newpark Resources, Inc. is a worldwide provider of value-added drilling fluids systems, and composite matting systems used in oilfield and other commercial markets. “

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Newpark Resources stock opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average is $2.17. The company has a market cap of $300.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Newpark Resources has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $4.08.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.50 million. Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Newpark Resources will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,949,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,646,000 after buying an additional 58,518 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 700,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 35,704 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,495,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 97,953 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Newpark Resources by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 79,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 13,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Newpark Resources by 433.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 214,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 174,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, as well as rentals and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newpark Resources (NR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.