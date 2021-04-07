NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Trading Up 8.7%

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) shares were up 8.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.13 and last traded at $4.13. Approximately 55,862 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,022,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NXE shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.40.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 12.44 and a quick ratio of 12.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.55 and a beta of 2.15.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,120,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NexGen Energy by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 64,251 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 843,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 426,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

