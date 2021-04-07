NFTLootBox Market Cap Reaches $2.34 Million (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. In the last week, NFTLootBox has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar. One NFTLootBox token can now be purchased for about $103.37 or 0.00183495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTLootBox has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $819,404.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About NFTLootBox

NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,599 tokens. NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com. The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com.

NFTLootBox Token Trading

