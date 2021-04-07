NFTX Hashmasks Index Price Down 27.8% This Week (MASK)

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 7th. In the last week, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded 27.8% lower against the dollar. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a total market cap of $754,927.29 and approximately $13,159.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can now be purchased for $1,474.47 or 0.02609779 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00069455 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.71 or 0.00243751 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005422 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.87 or 0.00785641 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,602.98 or 1.00186213 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00016316 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 61.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000465 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Profile

NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 512 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_.

Buying and Selling NFTX Hashmasks Index

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX Hashmasks Index directly using US dollars.

