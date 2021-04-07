Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) versus GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Head-To-Head Review

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) and GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Get Nitto Denko alerts:

Nitto Denko pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. GN Store Nord A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Nitto Denko pays out 51.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GN Store Nord A/S pays out 9.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nitto Denko and GN Store Nord A/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nitto Denko $6.82 billion 1.93 $433.83 million $1.39 31.68 GN Store Nord A/S $1.89 billion 6.17 $217.96 million $4.94 49.64

Nitto Denko has higher revenue and earnings than GN Store Nord A/S. Nitto Denko is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GN Store Nord A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Nitto Denko has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GN Store Nord A/S has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Nitto Denko and GN Store Nord A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nitto Denko 0 1 0 0 2.00 GN Store Nord A/S 0 1 4 0 2.80

Profitability

This table compares Nitto Denko and GN Store Nord A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nitto Denko N/A N/A N/A GN Store Nord A/S N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Nitto Denko shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GN Store Nord A/S beats Nitto Denko on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nitto Denko Company Profile

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes. The company also offers functional thermal transfer systems, such as labels, barcode label printers, and label printing software; tapes for electrical and electronic equipment; dust removal products for clean rooms; fluoroplastic sheets and tapes, and fluoroplastic porous films; and materials for housing and construction, as well as packaging machines. In addition, it provides medical products, including transdermal drug delivery patches, medical surgical products/supportive items, athletic tapes, medical surgical products/adhesive plasters sheets, adhesive tapes, and particles for nucleic acid synthesis. The company offers its products to automotive and transportation, housing/housing equipment, infrastructure, material, home appliance and electrical, display, electronic device, medical, packaging, and consumer/personal care industries. It has a research and development agreement with CAGE Bio Inc. for a transdermal formulation of undisclosed molecules. Nitto Denko Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer segments in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products. The company offers its products under the ReSound, Beltone, Interton, Jabra, BlueParrott, FalCom, and Audigy brands. GN Store Nord A/S was founded in 1869 and is based in Ballerup, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for Nitto Denko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitto Denko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.