NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.27

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.27 and last traded at $25.27, with a volume of 11873 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.65.

NNGRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup raised shares of NN Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NN Group currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get NN Group alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.24. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.07.

About NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY)

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.