Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,477 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $271.22 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $147.37 and a 1-year high of $276.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $73.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $260.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.76.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.57.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.