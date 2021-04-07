Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Morgan Stanley

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a hold rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $238.57.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $271.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $260.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.76. The firm has a market cap of $73.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $147.37 and a 52-week high of $276.15.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 339 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

