Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 248,197 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 248,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,223,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.09% of AutoZone at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total value of $3,644,949.60. Insiders have sold a total of 30,477 shares of company stock valued at $38,615,664 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Stephens lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,383.04.

AZO stock opened at $1,431.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $874.30 and a 12-month high of $1,446.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,277.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,199.92.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

