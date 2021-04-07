Norges Bank Makes New $262.60 Million Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,351,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,604,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,985,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,847,000 after buying an additional 112,855 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,087,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,642,000 after purchasing an additional 61,841 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,932,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,870,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,757,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,463,000 after purchasing an additional 453,520 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.27.

AMP stock opened at $236.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.31 and its 200-day moving average is $195.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.11 and a twelve month high of $240.52.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.84%.

In other news, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $8,928,176.80. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $2,443,727.22. Insiders sold a total of 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

