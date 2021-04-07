Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 766,648 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 766,648 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,445,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 389.7% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,267,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $838,454,000 after buying an additional 1,804,722 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in DexCom by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,016,395,000 after buying an additional 1,225,388 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $961,179,000 after buying an additional 490,992 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in DexCom by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,516,467 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $560,668,000 after buying an additional 406,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in DexCom by 902.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 150,315 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $61,964,000 after buying an additional 135,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

In other news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 39,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.09, for a total transaction of $14,465,133.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,630 shares of company stock valued at $29,204,856. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $373.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.01 and a 12-month high of $456.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $372.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.26.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $568.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.41 million. Equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DXCM. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.25.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.