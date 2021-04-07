Norges Bank Takes $304.73 Million Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,977,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,733,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZBH. Argus upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.65.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $163.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.90 and a 52 week high of $170.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,022.00, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.15 and its 200 day moving average is $151.52.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

