Norges Bank Takes Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,923,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,441,000. Norges Bank owned 0.89% of Ball as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Ball by 1.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Ball by 25.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the third quarter valued at about $2,078,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Ball by 197.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 10,301 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in Ball during the third quarter valued at about $236,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

NYSE:BLL opened at $87.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ball Co. has a one year low of $59.79 and a one year high of $102.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.54. The stock has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

