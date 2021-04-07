Northern Trust Corp Decreases Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 291,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,290 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Parsons were worth $10,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parsons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 194,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 67,009 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSN stock opened at $41.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Parsons Co. has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $43.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.69.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.13). Parsons had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PSN shares. Cowen cut shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

