Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 466,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,364 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Stride were worth $9,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Stride by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 16,553 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in Stride by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 485,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after acquiring an additional 75,436 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Stride by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 11,943 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Stride by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 809,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 215,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Stride by 9,469.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 977,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,747,000 after acquiring an additional 967,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $32.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. Stride, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $376.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.73 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 68,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $2,202,015.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 315,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,121,346.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shaun Mcalmont sold 19,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $508,660.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,974 shares of company stock worth $3,506,837 over the last three months. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Stride in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stride currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

