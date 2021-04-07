Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.23% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $10,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 17,276 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,838,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TCMD shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Tactile Systems Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

TCMD opened at $53.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.84. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.31 and a 52-week high of $64.53.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.39. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tactile Systems Technology Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.