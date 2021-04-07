Northern Trust Corp Sells 1,405 Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $10,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALX. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 4.6% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Alexander’s by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Alexander’s by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Alexander’s by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Alexander’s by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. 35.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alexander’s from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $303.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alexander’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

ALX stock opened at $281.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 11.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.12. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.02 and a 12-month high of $330.00.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.05. Alexander’s had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. Research analysts expect that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is currently 92.45%.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

