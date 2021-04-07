Northern Trust Corp Sells 6,897 Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,897 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.01% of TCR2 Therapeutics worth $10,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 560.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 10,134 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 47,689 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on TCRR. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics stock opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $850.46 million, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.98. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $35.86.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.55). On average, analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCR2 Therapeutics Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.