Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) PT Raised to $112.00 at Barclays

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.95% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.47.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $105.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.40. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $67.43 and a 52-week high of $107.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

