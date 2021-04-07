Northland Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Northland Securities in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.06.

Shares of PANW opened at $337.38 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $172.36 and a 52-week high of $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $345.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.78. The firm has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of -108.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.91, for a total transaction of $1,284,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,658,614.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.09, for a total value of $3,937,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 855,056 shares in the company, valued at $280,535,323.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,917 shares of company stock worth $32,113,001. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

