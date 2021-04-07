NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $16,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $980,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,269,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in NovoCure by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 222,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,463,000 after buying an additional 112,421 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in NovoCure by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total transaction of $11,006,638.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 123,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,296,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $1,063,303.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 658,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,294,012.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.13.

NVCR stock opened at $134.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 709.98 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.50. NovoCure Limited has a twelve month low of $55.40 and a twelve month high of $194.75.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

