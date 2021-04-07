Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE:NAZ opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $16.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.20.

Get Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.