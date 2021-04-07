Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 426,021 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 104.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 835,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 426,021 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cowen were worth $21,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Cowen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Cowen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cowen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Cowen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Cowen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 14,000 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $559,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 226,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,049,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COWN stock opened at $37.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $995.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.51. Cowen Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $43.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.33 and a 200-day moving average of $26.82.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.05. The company had revenue of $512.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.07 million. Cowen had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Analysts anticipate that Cowen Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.48%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cowen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

