Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 539,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 423,305 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Portland General Electric worth $23,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the third quarter valued at $5,618,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 405.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 25,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 10.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 118,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,916 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:POR opened at $48.42 on Wednesday. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $31.96 and a twelve month high of $53.42. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.20%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

