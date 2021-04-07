Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 60.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 765,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,853 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Domtar were worth $24,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFS. Sandbar Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Domtar in the fourth quarter worth $13,551,000. Carlson Capital L P grew its holdings in Domtar by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,621,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,314,000 after purchasing an additional 337,979 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Domtar in the fourth quarter worth $7,466,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Domtar by 588.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 183,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domtar by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 659,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,869,000 after buying an additional 179,595 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $3,299,589.16. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UFS. UFS raised shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Domtar from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Domtar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. CIBC raised shares of Domtar from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.73.

UFS opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. Domtar Co. has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $39.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.34. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.93.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Domtar had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domtar Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

