Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $23.50 Million Holdings in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.45% of Clovis Oncology worth $23,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology during the third quarter worth $40,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. 57.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLVS opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. Clovis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average of $5.89. The firm has a market cap of $721.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.10.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $43.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.16 million. Equities analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

In other Clovis Oncology news, insider Thomas C. Harding sold 7,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $44,128.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 10,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $87,590.30. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

