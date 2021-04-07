Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $23.89 Million Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,632 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 40,644 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $23,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

NYSE HDB opened at $75.43 on Wednesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $84.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.73.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

