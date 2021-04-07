Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,020,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,723 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $22,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 307.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox stock opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.37, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average is $22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $28.33.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DBX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $35,858.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,396 shares of company stock worth $1,099,479. 30.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

