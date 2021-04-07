Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund stock opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average of $14.84. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $16.20.

Get Nuveen Global High Income Fund alerts:

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.