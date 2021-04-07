Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

JMM stock opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.13. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $7.50.

Get Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund alerts:

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

There is no company description available for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.