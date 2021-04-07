Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 9.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXP opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.11. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52-week low of $14.37 and a 52-week high of $18.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

