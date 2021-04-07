Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Major Shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 100,000 Shares

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $631,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,022,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,271,842.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of OCSL opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $909.20 million, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.45. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $6.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $38.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.86 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 922,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 42,378 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 282,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 14,808 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 132,130 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 19,993 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.