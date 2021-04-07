Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Receives $23.18 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.18.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OXY. Bank of America boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $25.35 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.35.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

