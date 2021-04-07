Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Trading Down 5.4% on Insider Selling

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) fell 5.4% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $25.89 and last traded at $25.90. 187,124 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 20,497,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.38.

Specifically, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.30 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.86.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day moving average is $18.89.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

