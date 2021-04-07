Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $43.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.31% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. was incorporated in the State of Maryland. It is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), investing in income producing healthcare facilities, principally long-term care facilities located in the United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom (U.K.). The Company provide lease or mortgage financing to qualified operators of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and, to a lesser extent, assisted living facilities (ALFs), independent living facilities and rehabilitation and acute care facilities. It has historically financed investments through borrowings under its revolving credit facilities, private placements or public offerings of its debt and equity securities, the assumption of secured indebtedness, retention of cash flow, or a combination of these methods. “

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

OHI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.03.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $38.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $39.18.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. Research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $927,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares in the company, valued at $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,695. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 30.7% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 29.8% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 109,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.9% during the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 43,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 595.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 120,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 103,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Further Reading: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.