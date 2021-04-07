Omni Tops One Day Volume of $818,491.00 (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 7th. Omni has a total market cap of $2.65 million and $818,491.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Omni has traded down 41.9% against the US dollar. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for about $4.71 or 0.00008317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $220.74 or 0.00389471 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000107 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005247 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,188 coins and its circulating supply is 562,872 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars.

