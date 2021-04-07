OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of OncoSec Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

ONCS stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. OncoSec Medical has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $8.16. The company has a market capitalization of $195.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.45.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that OncoSec Medical will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other OncoSec Medical news, CEO Daniel J. O’connor sold 3,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $26,314.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,363.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Grand Pharmaceutical & H. China acquired 4,067,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $22,165,351.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONCS. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in OncoSec Medical in the 4th quarter worth $12,590,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $484,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 31,585 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

