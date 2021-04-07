Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Ontrak from $110.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Ontrak alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ontrak by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ontrak by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ontrak by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak during the 4th quarter worth about $579,000. Institutional investors own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OTRK opened at $33.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Ontrak has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $587.84 million, a P/E ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 2.52.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.