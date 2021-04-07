Opacity (OPCT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $921,389.00

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. In the last week, Opacity has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. One Opacity token can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000627 BTC on major exchanges. Opacity has a total market cap of $28.39 million and approximately $921,389.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00070462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.58 or 0.00263973 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005612 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.39 or 0.00761100 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,566.64 or 1.00498501 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00016232 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here. Opacity’s official website is opacity.io.

Buying and Selling Opacity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

